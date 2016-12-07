Marian Pratt

Marian E. Pratt, 89, of Kingsley, passed away Monday, November 28, 2016 at Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley, Iowa.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, Iowa with Rev. Duane Miesner officiating. Burial was at Kingsley Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.rohdefh.com.

Marian Eileen Brabander was born June 16, 1927 in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Henry J. and Emma L. (Eilts) Brabander. She grew up in Le Mars, graduating from Le Mars Central High School in 1944.

After high school, she attended the Commercial Extension School of Commerce in Omaha, Nebraska, where she successfully completed their program of study. Following that, she was employed at the Plymouth County Assessor’s office.

On August 12, 1949 she married Lyle Pratt at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars, Iowa. She and Lyle farmed at different locations in Plymouth and Cherokee counties before purchasing a farm in rural Washta, Iowa. This became the home where they lived and raised their family. After being married for 64 years, Lyle passed away January 1, 2014.

Marian was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, Lydia Circle, the Grand Meadow Garden Club, and the Kingsley Swingers Square Dance club.

She enjoyed traveling, visiting 40 of the 50 states. She also enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, quilting, and spending winters in Mesa, Arizona.

Marian especially enjoyed gardening and baking bread, with the freshly-baked aroma filling the house. Marian always looked forward to spending time with her family, friends and neighbors.

Survivors include her son, Terry (Stephanie) Pratt of Kingsley, IA; two daughters, Linda (Steve) Bohnenkamp and Debbie (Dale) Schroeder, both of Remsen, IA; grandchildren Zachary Pratt and special friend Teresa Sandberg, Christopher Pratt, Samantha Pratt, Andy Pratt, Kevin (Susan) Feeney, Scott (Jessica) Bohnenkamp, Eric Bohnenkamp and special friend Megan Wonsmon, Travis Schroeder & special friend Mikayla Tentinger, and Trevor Schroeder.

Great-grandchildren include Madison Feeney and Brayden Bohnenkamp.

There were also four brothers-in-law: Clarence (Dorothy) Pratt of Aurelia, IA; Orlin (Ellen) Pratt of Remsen, IA; Richard (Donna) Pratt of Le Mars, IA; and a sister-in-law, Patricia Pratt of Le Mars, IA; along with several nieces and nephews.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; an infant twin sister, Marjorie; her husband, Lyle; an infant daughter, Marilyn Pratt; a son-in-law, Mike Feeney; a brother, Wallace (Gloria) Brabander; sisters-in-law Erma (Leonard) Plendl, Iona (Justin) Sudtelgte, and Dorothy (Wendell) Rainboth; and brothers-in-law Wyndom (Charlotte) Pratt, Donald (Vonnie) Pratt and Robert Pratt.