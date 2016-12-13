Joseph L. King, 74, of Bronson, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville, Iowa. Burial was in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Anthon, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Joe was born on May 7, 1942, in Sioux City, the son of Joseph and Hazel (Sankey) King. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1960.

Joe married Carolyn Williams in June 1963. To this union, four children were born. They later divorced.

Joe married Judy Dean on Sept. 5, 2005 in Moville. They loved to go out to eat and go camping, especially to Yankton, South Dakota

Joe was a farmer. He grew up farming, and he continued on with his own farm after high school. He also owned and operated a trucking business, King Trucking.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville, the Tri-State Antique Tractor Club, and Knights of Columbus 8232. He was also a former member of the Woodbury County Fair Board and a past president of the Woodbury County Farm Bureau.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; his children: Steve King and his wife Wendi of Lawton, Iowa; Barbara Thompson and her husband Mark of Shawnee, Kansas; Kathy Polleschultz and her husband Joel of Cypress, Texas, and Adam King of Fremont, Nebraska; a daughter-in-law, Katie King of Bronson; and grandchildren Megan, Clayton (Katie), Taylor, AJ, Tasha, Sarah, Lindsey, Benjamin, William, and Emma.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffery King; and a brother, Larry King.