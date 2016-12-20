john-hinds

John R. Hinds, 89, of Bronson, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2016 at his residence.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17 at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Home in Sioux City with the Rev. Bertrand officiating.

John was born on February 1, 1927 in Sioux City to Carl Rush & Mary Francis (McGinty) Hinds. John married Delores Peters on June 2, 1951 in Danbury, Iowa.

He worked for Local 113 Lather Union and for the railroad in the roundhouse.

In 1977, John and Delores moved to Bronson and started the family business, John Hind’s Custom Cutting.

John owned and operated a sawmill for most of his life. He was also employed by several local contractors. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

John’s passion was woodworking, and he made many gifts for family and friends.

Survivors include his son, Jack Hinds; his granddaughter, Charlee Hinds; his brothers, Carl (LaVonne Steeg) Hinds, Floyd (Martha) Hinds, and Edward (Jane) Hinds; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his sons, Kenneth and Charles Hinds; a sister, Betty Osterholt; and a brother, Clair Hinds.