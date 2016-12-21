maxine-galloway

Maxine R. Galloway, 82, of Moville, died Saturday, December 17, 2016 at an assisted living facility in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20 at Waterbury Funeral Service (4115 Orleans Ave., in Sioux City). Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery at Moville.

Maxine was born May 16, 1934, in Galva, Illinois, the daughter of Oliver and Renate (Rusch) Lents. She was raised and attended school in Sac City, Iowa, graduating from Sac City High School.

As a young girl, Maxine and 11 of her girlfriends formed a group called “The Gopher Girls.” This group started when they were in junior high school. After 70 years, they are still good friends, and they continue to get together at least once a year.

Maxine continued her education at Commercial Extension School of Commerce in Omaha.

She married Richard Galloway on August 7, 1954 in Sac City. Together they made their home in Wayne, Nebraska while Richard attended college.

After his graduation, the couple made their home in Westfield, Holly Springs, and finally Moville in the late 1990s. During their 60 years of marriage, they were blessed with five children.

Maxine was a teletyper at Sears for many years (Yes, that was way before computers).

She was a member of the Red Hat Society, American Legion Auxiliary and TOPS.

Maxine’s hobbies included traveling, shopping with her husband, visiting with friends and family, putting together puzzles, reading, knitting, cutting out recipes, and fishing when she was younger. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and being able to attend their activities.

Survivors include five children: Nancy (Michael) Gorshe of Denver, Iowa; Joni (Mike) Weaver of Moville; Julie (Marty) Heck of Moville; Brian Galloway of Munich, Germany; and Keith (Lynn) Galloway of Waterloo, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law: JoAnn Lents, Neida Lents and Marlene Lents, all of Sac City, Iowa; two brothers-in-law: Don (Cindy) Galloway of Minnesota and Jim (Teresa) Galloway of California; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.