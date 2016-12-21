david-paulsen

David W. Paulsen, 52, of Sioux City, formerly of Moville, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2016 at the Iowa Metho-dist Medical Center of Des Moines.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral of Correctionville, with the Rev. David R. Koehler officiating. Burial was at the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon. There was a luncheon following the burial at the Anthon Community Center.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

David W. Paulsen was born on September 7, 1964 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Lyla (Zylstra) and Henry Paulsen. He attended grade school in Climbing Hill and graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1983.

David worked as an electrician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, four-wheeling and racing. One of his greatest joys in life was his children — Marisa, Megan and Jared.

David is survived by his wife, Jayna Paulsen; his children: Marisa, Megan and Jared Paulsen; his parents, Henry Paulsen and Lyla Paulsen; a brother, Mike Paulsen; a sister-in-law, Mariellen Paulsen; nieces Gabriella and Madison Paulsen; his “dog children,” Harleigh and Davie; his step-children: Kaleigh, Barri and Kirk Haire; his step-grandchildren: Dustyn, Sienna and Wyat; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Randy; his maternal grandparents, John and Luella Zylstra; and his paternal grandparents, Paul Sr. and Freida Paulsen.