Leroy Douglas

Leroy R. Douglas, 95, of Correctionville, formerly of Oto, died Monday, December 19, 2016 at Correctionville Specialty Care in Correctionville.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2016 in the Little Sioux Township Cemetery in Smithland, Iowa with Pastor Karen Handke officiating.

Leroy Richard Douglas was born January 11, 1921 on the family farm in rural Oto, Iowa. He was the son of Roy and Lottie Douglas.

Leroy and Doris Fern (McLarty) Douglas were united in marriage September 17, 1942 in Dakota City, Nebraska.

The couple made their home on a farm west of Oto, where they raised their four children: Leslie, Sandra, Larry, and Susan.

He was a lifelong farmer in the Oto area and a member of the Oto United Church of Christ.

Survivors include his children: Leslie (Linda) Douglas of Moville, Iowa; Sandra (Don) Collins of Danbury, Iowa; Larry (friend Agie) Douglas of Tama, Iowa; and Susan Mikkelson of Volin, South Dakota; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years, Doris Fern Douglas, on March 30, 2010; and three sisters and one infant brother.