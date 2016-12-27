dennis-devine

Dennis Ardell Devine, 75, of Laurie, MO, formerly of Bronson, IA, passed away on December 22, 2016 after a heroic fight with lung cancer.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, with the Rev. Henry Ussher celebrating. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, December 30 at Meyers Brothers Morningside Chapel (6200 Morningside Drive in Sioux City). This will be immediately followed by a graveside service at the Climbing Hill Cemetery in Climbing Hill, IA, and a luncheon at the Bronson Community Center in Bronson, IA.

Denny was born in Sioux City to Bob and Betty Jean (Francis) Devine on December 7, 1941 — the very same day that Pearl Harbor was bombed.

He graduated from Bronson High School in 1960, and he served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1960 to 1966.

Denny began his career in banking at First National Bank in Sioux City, where he met fellow co-worker Margaret Welch. They were married in 1961 and had five children.

Dennis and Marge’s family has included many non-traditional members over the years, including foster children, foreign exchange students, numerous youth from Guatemala and India sponsored through Christian Foundation of Children and Aging, and an open door for those in need of a warm welcome.

Dennis was a man of many interests. He was an entrepreneur, a businessman, a banker, and a real estate broker. He started an employment agency, sold seed corn for Cargill, and then settled into a long career in banking.

In 1984, he retired as president of the Fillmore County Bank in Geneva, Nebraska to dedicate his full attention to Wildcat Enterprises, Inc., a flatbed trucking company that he and Marge started in a spare bedroom and grew into a successful company together. Wildcat was able to sponsor another interest, a sprint/midget race car team.

When they sold the company in 1999, they retired to live full-time in Sunrise Beach, Missouri. Not content to be idle, Dennis explored his interests in antique power and collecting and restoring antique Minneapolis Moline tractors.

He was never happier than when he was watching his sons drive race cars, piloting his grandchildren in boat rides on Lake of the Ozarks, or driving one of his tractors in a small town parade.

At age 70, Denny decided he needed a project, so he got his real estate broker’s license and began working at Devine & Associates Real Estate. He was pleased to share the knowledge and expertise that he’d gained throughout his lifetime, in order to help others.

His entire life included a commitment to his community and the people who made their towns work. He used his time to serve on municipal boards, school boards, state economic development boards, church committees, and so much more.

For Dennis, coffee wasn’t just a hot drink. Coffee was your community. He went to coffee in every town he ever lived in. Coffee was where you connected with the everyday people who make your town run.

He loved going to coffee because he loved people — all kinds of people. He didn’t seek out the educated or the influential, or the wealthy or powerful; he sought to connect with everyone who cared about what was happening in their town.

So over the years, he would go to coffee at the cafe on main street, the gas station on the hill, the mini-mart, the meat market, and most recently, Omega Coffee in Laurie — an actual coffee shop. He went there every day, for as long as he could. And when his illness progressed and he couldn’t go to coffee, his coffee friends came to him.

Dennis is survived by his wife Marge; his children: Therese Devine (Jim Ford) of Orland Park, Illinois; Shawn (George) Stewart from Englewood, Colorado; David Devine of Eldon, Missouri; Denise (Fred) Wiebelhaus of Norfolk, Nebraska; and Andrew (Michelle) Devine of Albion, Nebraska.

His fourteen grandchildren include Tyler Devine, Jack Ford, Mack Stewart, Sean Devine, Kate Ford, Devin Wiebelhaus, Jamie Stewart, Aimee Wiebelhaus, Ryan Wiebelhaus, David Ford, Jacob Devine, Nathan Devine, Makenna Devine, Adelynn Devine, and a great-granddaughter, Maikenzie Devine.

He is also survived by his siblings: David (Leona) Devine, Linda (Dean) Rasmussen, Fran (Vern) Renken, and Becky (Jim) Faaborg; and dozens of nieces and nephews, as well as his former daughter-in-law, Vicki Devine. His family of loved ones extends far beyond those who could be listed here.