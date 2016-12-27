Leone (Welte) Morgan, 105, of Mapleton, Iowa, formerly of Danbury, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Maple Heights Nursing Home of Mapleton, Iowa.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury, Iowa. Father Dan Greving officiated. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Danbury, Iowa.

The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Mrs. Leone Morgan was born in Danbury, Iowa on January 21, 1911, the daughter of Frank and Kathryn (Uhl) Welte. She attended St. Mary’s grade school and Danbury Public School, graduating with the class of 1929.

Leone was united into marriage to Henry Morgan on January 4, 1937 in Danbury, Iowa. Mr. Morgan passed away on September 26, 1953. Leone then went back to college, and in 1964, she graduated from Morningside College with a four-year degree. She taught as an elementary teacher for 22 years.

Leone was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury. She enjoyed, traveling, reading, crocheting, and playing cards.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Helen Tweed of Shelton, Washington, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Henry Morgan; four brothers and their spouses: James (Margaret) Welte, Francis “Bud” (Harriett) Welte, Claire (Vera) Welte, and Louis (LaMona) Welte; two sisters and their spouses: Catherine (Orville) Dandurand and Pauline (Walter) Scott; and two brothers-in-law, Andrew Stodden and Burt Tweed.