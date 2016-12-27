Ronald Stilwell

Ronald R. Stilwell, 83, of Lawton, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at a local care center.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4-8 p.m., with the family present from 5-8 p.m., on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ronald was born January 2, 1933 in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Lester and Letha (Powers) Stilwell. He attended the Lawton schools.

Ronald was united in marriage to Shirley Stubbe on February 23, 1957 in George, Iowa.

Ronald was a lifelong handyman and farmer. His love for the outdoors included many hobbies, such as fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed his elk hunting trips for 30-plus years.

Ronald was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church in Lawton.

Survivors include his children: Mick (Becky) Stilwell of Fountain Hills, AZ and their children Georgia and Natalie; Kelly Stilwell (fiancé Carrie) of Sarasota, FL and his children Melissa (Dan), Jason (Carmen), Ryan (Kerri), and Anthony; Kyle (Cathy) Stilwell of Ponca, NE and their children Skyler (Jen) & Wyatt; and Rhonda (Blake) Miller of Lawton, IA and their children Roni Rae (fiancé Dave) and Dakota (Brittney); plus great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Stilwell of Lawton, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Shirley; a brother, Louis; and a sister, Shirley Bexten.