Phyllis Bruning

Phyllis J. Bruning, 82, of Lawton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Unity Point Health in Sioux City, Iowa.

A time of sharing began at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Johnson–Earnest Funeral Home in Kingsley, with the family present from 4-8 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Phyllis June Bruning was born on July 3, 1934 to Oscar and Ivy (Atkinson) Swanberg in Wagner, South Dakota. She graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School. She then graduated from Cosmetology School.

She worked at the Postal Finance Company, Ellis Beauty School, the Country Kitchen, Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, and Pronto in Lawton.

She was united in marriage to Darrell Bruning on March 14, 1953 in Kingsley, Iowa.

Phyllis was loved by many. She was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. She enjoyed doing cross stitch and word search books.

Phyllis loved working in her garden and canning. Even at the age of 82, she would be seen outside mowing her yard. She took great pride in caring for her yard.

Phyllis enjoyed helping people. She worked at the concession stand during baseball games in Lawton for many years. She was very proud of the baseball team and loved spending time with the families.

Phyllis loved to laugh, and she said it was the best medicine for a happy heart. She loved listening to music and dancing. Lawton was her home for over 60 years. She will be missed by so many.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Brad Bruning of Dunlap, Iowa; Dawn Ebert of Lawton, Iowa; and Jackie (Herman) Poggensee of Polk City, Iowa; her grandchildren: Kendra Ebert and Kevin Ebert of Kingsley, Iowa; Nicole DeGuzman of Minnesota; and Doug (Heather) Poggenseeof Johnston, Iowa; a great-grandchild, Ayden Pogg-ensee; a brother, Bob (Jerri) Swanberg of Prote, Iowa; a sister, Shirley Jensen of Kingsley, Iowa; and a sister-in-law, Betty Swanberg of Oregon.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Max Swanberg; a nephew, Bob Swanberg; and her brother-in-law, Lauris Jensen.