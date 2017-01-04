Dorothy Hanks

Dorothy M. Hanks, 92, of Cherokee, Iowa — a former longtime resident of Quimby, Iowa — passed away Saturday evening, December 31, 2016, at Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Rev. Cris Decious will officiate.

Burial will be in the Quimby Cemetery at Quimby. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa.

