Mina Koch, 79, of Pierson, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Char-Mac Assisted Living in Lawton, Iowa.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3 at Pierson United Methodist Church in Pierson, with the Rev. Gary Fridley and Neil Peck officiating. Burial was at Greenwood Cemetery in Pierson.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.rohdefh.com.

Ethel Hermina (Mina) Rock was born on Sept. 10, 1937, in Pierson, the daughter of Herman C. and Ethel M. (Glover) Rock.

She grew up in Pierson, graduating from Pierson High School in 1955. After graduation from high school, she owned and operated Mina’s Coffee Shop in Pierson for a period of time.

She married William “Bill” Koch on November 23, 1957. After their marriage, Mina and Bill lived and raised their family in Pierson.

Mina worked as a cook for the Kingsley-Pierson School and then at the Senior Citizen Center, both in Pierson.

Mina’s husband, Bill, passed away in 2005. After that time, she continued to live in Pierson until moving to Char-Mac Assisted Living in 2013.

Mina was a lifetime member of Pierson United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, where she held various offices. She was also a member of several other local groups.

She enjoyed flower gardening, playing cards, camping, traveling and helping Habitat for Humanity, where she and Bill traveled to various locations.

Mina enjoyed spending time with her family, and she always looked forward to the next gathering.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathy (Tim) Lewis of Climbing Hill, Iowa; two sons, Doug Koch of Pierson and Steve (Wendy) Koch of Sutherland, Iowa; one brother, Jim (Darla) Rock of Pierson; grandchildren Adam Muecke (special friend, Hannah); Jake (Erin) Muecke; Cayla Koch; Shawna Koch (special friend, Alex); and Christian Koch; and three great-grandchildren: Ethan, Kira and William Muecke.

Preceding Mina in death were her husband, Bill; her parents, Herman and Ethel Rock; her parents-in-law, Leonard and Esther Koch; a sister, Venona; a granddaughter, Kylie Koch; and a brother-in-law and his wife, Caroll Dean and Wanda Koch.