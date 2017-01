Darrell L. Sitzmann, 65, of Kingsley, died Sunday, January 8, 2017 at home.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 12 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 with a rosary at 5 p.m.; the family present from 5 to 7 p.m.; and a Scripture wake service at 7 p.m. — all at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley.