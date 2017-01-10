lola-van-houten

Lola M. Van Houten, 85, of Battle Creek, Iowa, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove, Iowa.

A memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek, Iowa. The Reverend Kevin J. Freese officiated, with interment following in the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Battle Creek, Iowa.

The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.christensenvanhouten.com.

Born on February 25, 1931 in Anthon, Iowa, Lola Mae Marie Van Houten was the daughter of Leo and Margie (Eichorn) Schumann. Lola grew up on a farm outside of Anthon, Iowa and attended Anthon country school.

On September 9, 1950, she was united in marriage to Corbet LaVern Van Houten at the First Presbyterian Church in Battle Creek, Iowa. The couple farmed and raised livestock west of Battle Creek for many years. They were blessed with four sons: Mike, Marc, Kirk, and Kerwin.

Lola was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She adored her family and treasured spending time with them over the years. She enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s extra-curricular events, along with square dancing, ballroom dancing, playing cards, sewing, gardening and canning.

Lola was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek, and she was active with the Presbyterian Women.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mike (Judy) Van Houten of Geneva, IL; Marc (Cheryl) Van Houten of Battle Creek, IA; and Kerwin (fiancée Brigette Schreiber) Van Houten of Cherokee, IA; grandchildren Rachel (Mike) Harrison, Eric (Christina) Van Houten, Lindsay Van Houten, Jason Van Houten, Kris Van Houten, Tate (Kathy) Van Houten, Hope (Tyler) Bleckwehl, Tyler (Sally) Van Houten, Morgan (RaShel) Van Houten, and Garrett (Brianna Gaes) Van Houten; great-grandchildren Evan, Zachary, Camryn, Calen, Grace, Paige, Curtis, Vincent, Vera, Eva, Darren, Nicole, and Paisley; a sister, Barb Carlson of Sioux City, IA; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Lola was preceded in death by her husband, LaVern Van Houten; a son, Kirk Van Houten; a daughter-in-law, Kerry Van Houten; a sister, Lucinda (Harold) Jeffrey; and a brother-in-law, Roland Carlson.