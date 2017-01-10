Martin “Mike” Ketelsen, 81, of Lawton, died peacefully Thursday, January 5, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be in Banner Township Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Martin “Mike” was born March 5, 1935 in Anthon, Iowa on the Ketelsen farm. He was the son of Jens and Viva (Parker) Ketelsen. He attended county school Kedron No. 5 and the Anthon Public Schools, graduating in 1953.

Mike married Elaine (Schwaller) on October 19, 1955 at St. Martins Church in Odebolt, Iowa.

He worked as a hired man on several farms before going to Wilson Trailer Company in Sioux City. While employed, he joined Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union 1456, where he held several offices for many years.

He joined the Knights of Columbus. He was an active member of the group, and he held many offices. Mike was proud to be a Knight, and he enjoyed flipping pancakes at the Woodbury County Fair for 23 years.

Mike also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and dancing. He also liked watching his grandchildren play sports while having a bag of popcorn and peanut M&Ms and a bottle of Coca-Cola.

Mike is survived by his wife, Elaine; four children: Benjamin of Mitchell, S.D.; Donita of Lawton; Laura (Mike) Richards of Lawton; and Marcy (Cory) Courtright of Le Mars; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Mary Ketelsen of Anthon; and a brother-in-law, Philip (Joyce) Sanderson of Moville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Christian and John Hans; two sisters, Catherine King and Lucia Sanderson; and one grandson, Brandon Ketelsen.