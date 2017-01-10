patricia-brauninger

Patricia C. Brauninger, 82, from Correctionville, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Good Samaritan Center in Holstein, Iowa.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are being provided by Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel.

Patricia was born Jan. 23, 1934, in Ida County, the daughter of Julius and Frieda (Schau) Spahn. She attended school in Cushing, Iowa.

On December 19, 1950, she was united in marriage to Donald G. Brauninger. The couple briefly resided in Bangor, Maine and Alexandria, Louisiana while Don was in the Air Force. Together they made their home and farmed near Correctionville. To this union, two children were born: Yvonne and Daniel.

Patricia enjoyed watching and caring for all of God’s creations. She loved to garden and crochet, and she made many beautiful doilies. She loved to feed and watch the squirrels and birds on her back deck.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Yvonne (Dave) McFarland of Correctionville; four grandchildren, Eric (Tammy) Boock of Correctionville, Kelly (Kenny) Shever of Pierson, Iowa, Jamie (Richard) Spotten of Sergeant Bluff, and Jessica Brauninger of Overland Park, Kan.; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brenden and Jacob Boock, Krayton, Konnor, Karlee Shever, Ethan and Taylor Spotten; a brother-in-law, Robert (Phyllis) Brauninger of Correctionville; and sister-in-law, Neva Gray of Cottage Grove, Ore.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Frieda Spahn; an infant sister, Crieda Jewell; her husband, Donald Brauninger; and a son, Daniel Brauninger.