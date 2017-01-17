Joan Jacobsen, age 84, died January 8, 2017 at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines, IA.

A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Moville, Iowa on Friday, January 13th. Visitation 1:00pm, Service 2:00pm with light refreshments later. Memorials will be donated for the beautification of local gardens and parks.

Joanne Bell Martin was born September 7, 1932 in Smithland, Iowa, the daughter of Glen and Hillia Martin.

Joan lived in rural Ute and attended high school in Mapleton, Iowa where she met her future husband while working at a restaurant. She married Louis Jacobsen on February 10, 1950.

They farmed near Anthon, Iowa and raised their five children there. Joan loved to garden, sew, quilt, and bake as well as care for her family. She supported many local activities including the lady’s Legion Auxiliary and was a 4-H leader in Grant Township.

After Louie’s death in 1983, Joan continued to live at the farm until her marriage to Wayne Hayworth in November of 1991. They lived happily in Anthon, Iowa and enjoyed traveling together.

She was a skilled seamstress and served the Anthon community for years. Wayne passed away in 1996. Joan was married to Bob Milbrodt from June 1999 to November 2008 and lived in Sioux City during that time.

Joan moved to Moville, Iowa in 2011 where she created a beautiful flower garden, baked rolls and pies, and attended church at the United Methodist Church.

Her greatest love was gathering her family and enjoying their company. Her last two years were spent in Assisted Living in Sioux City and in Des Moines, Iowa.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Louis Jacobsen, her second husband Wayne Hayworth, brothers Gene Martin and Jim Martin, and sister Jenny Munoz.

She is survived by sisters Beatrice Walker of Onawa and Barbara (Joe) Garlington of Pollack, Arkansas, son Chris (Kathy) Jacobsen of Anthon, daughters Mary (Robert) Keyt of Tallahassee, Florida, Judy (Roger) Petersen of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, Peggy (Eric) Bottjen of Evergreen, Colorado, and Kate Jacobsen of Chicago, Illinois. Joan received much joy from her ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and anticipated the birth of another great-grandchild and a great-great grandchild in the coming year.

Also left to cherish her memory are other relatives, special friends and neighbors.