Darrell Sitzmann

Darrell L. Sitzmann, 65, of Kingsley, passed away, Sunday, January 8, 2017 at his residence in Kingsley, Iowa.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2017 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley, Iowa with Rev. Brad Pelzel officiating. Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Darrell Lee Sitzmann was born December 29, 1951 in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Virgil M. and Rosemary C. (Rolfes) Sitzmann.

He graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1971. Darrell married Vicki Heeren on February 24, 1973. After their marriage they made their home in Kingsley, Iowa, where they raised their family.

Darrell began work with the Plymouth County Secondary Roads Department as a maintainer operator in March of 1979 where he worked for 36 years until he retired in October 2015.

Darrell enjoyed outdoor activities of hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed going to activities that his children and granddaughters were involved with and supporting them.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki of Kingsley, a son, Jeremy (Gina) Sitzmann, daughters Jordyn and Brynn, Kingsley; daughter, Becky (Dustin) Meinen, daughter Kaylie and baby due in June, Akron, Iowa; and son, Eric (Holly) Sitzmann and baby boy due in April of Waterloo, Iowa. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis (Dorothy) Sitzmann, Kingsley, and sisters, Rose Ann (Dennis) Pine, Johnston, Iowa, and Pam (Dallas) Zellmer of Moville, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kay Sparks.