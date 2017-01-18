Diane Ashley

Diane J. Ashley, 73, of Moville, passed away January 10, 2017 at her home.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. with the family. Father Brad Pelzel officiated. Burial was in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Kingsley. Arrangements are under the direction of McCulloch Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Home in Moville.

Diane was born June 19, 1943 in Pasadena, California to Arthur & Phyllis (West) Benjamin. She graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1961.

Diane married Charles Ashley on August 17, 1968. For 40 years, they lived in Woodbine, where they raised four children.

Diane and Charles moved to Moville to help take care of their youngest grandson, Gage. She watched him until the time of her passing.

Diane enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and shopping (always looking for another purse to add to her collection). She also enjoyed having lunch with friends, watching sci-fi, and driving her golf cart around town. However, she was happiest watching her grandchildren grow up and celebrating their accomplishments and milestones.

Diane was a simple, yet happy person who always found the good in people. She bravely fought cancer for over 11 years.

Survivors include four children: Eric Wood of Lake City, Iowa, his special friend Bonnie Travers and his daughter, Hannah Grabau and husband Chris of Roland, Iowa; Allyson and Kevin Bennett and their son Gage of Moville; Brooke Mills of Woodbine and her son, Devan Ashley of Woodbine; and Scott Ashley and his special friend Tanner Hadsall of Des Moines; and two sisters, Nancy Weaver and Jeannie Hons.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; a daughter, Michelle Wood; a brother, Mark Hons; and a son-in-law Dean Mills.