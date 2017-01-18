Duane White, 88, of Kingsley, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at a Sioux City hospital.

Private services were held. Arrangements are with Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley.

Duane White was born Aug. 5, 1928, in Kingsley, the son of Earl and Olga (Shearner) White. He graduated from Kingsley High School. He served in the U.S. Army, earning an honorable discharge.

Duane married Janice Christophersen. They were blessed with five children.

He worked for 33 years for Wells Blue Bunny, delivering milk products door-to-door, often going above and beyond to do odd jobs for people on his route. He retired in 1990, without having missed a day of work. He also worked part time delivering furniture for Kingsley Furniture.

Survivors include his wife, Janice of Kingsley; a daughter, Cindy (Larry) Bowman of Kingsley; sons Rick (Janie) White of Sioux Rapids, Iowa, Ken (Donni Sue) White of Le Mars, Iowa, Tim (Denise) White of Kingsley, and Rob (Amy) White of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Bonnie Fletcher; and four brothers: Dale, Dean, Arlen and Larry.