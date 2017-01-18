Ida Mardell “Mardi” Kurtz
Ida Mardell “Mardi” Kurtz, 86, of Cushing, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society of Holstein.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. John Lutheran Church of Cushing with the Rev. Wayne C. Pfannkuch officiating.
Burial will be at the Cushing Cemetery of Cushing. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein.
