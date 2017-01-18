Mervin “Mickey” Hobbs

Mervin “Mickey” J. Hobbs, 65, of Dexter, Michigan formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly December 31, 2016.

A visitation was held Saturday, January 14, 2107 from 10:00 a.m. until noon with the family present at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Stevens of Kingsley United Methodist Church officiating. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Mervin “Mickey” James Hobbs was born August 2, 1951 in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Mervin and Patricia (Heacock) Hobbs. “Mickey” graduated from East High School, Sioux City in 1969. After high school “Mickey” attended and graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.

Survivors include his sister, Lisa (Robert) Brewer of Ida Grove, IA, and a sister-in-law, Rosemary Rochford of Colorado, an aunt, Phyllis Heacock of Tennessee, along with several nieces and nephews.

“Mickey” was preceded in death by his parents, Mervin and Patricia (Heacock) Hobbs, two brothers, Monte and Mark Hobbs, grandparents, E.V. and Edina Heacock and Wilma and Jean Hobbs and an uncle, Jim Heacock.