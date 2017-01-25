Dale McCune

Dale W. McCune, 97, of Kingsley, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at Kingsley Specialty Care Center in Kingsley, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa, with Rev. Ken Kraft officiating. Burial will be in Westfork Township Cemetery in Climbing Hill, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. The family request attire to be casual and comfortable. Condolences to the family may be directed to www.rohdefh.com.

Dale Winfield McCune was born January 3, 1920 on a farm east of Randolph, Nebraska to Harry W. and Lela M. (VanKirk) McCune. He went to country school through the eighth grade. Then he attended Randolph High School, graduating in 1936.

He helped farm until he was drafted in the service February 25, 1942 in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. On the first of March, 1942 — along with other members from Wayne County — he was sent to the 636th Tank Destroyer Company. There, he served in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, France, Germany and Austria.

At the close of the war, they were transferred to an outfit to return to the United States. He was discharged in October 1945. He had attained the rank of Tech Sergeant.

On January 13, 1946 Dale married Nellie Helen Hooker at Third Presbyterian Church. Their first home was on a farm in Nebraska.

In 1948, they moved to Lawton, Iowa to farm for three years. In 1951, they moved to the Kingsley farm with Ralph Rawson until buying Mr. Rawson’s farm in 1967.

In 1975, Dale and Nellie sold the farm to Dennis and Dorothy Sitzmann. They moved to Kingsley in January 1976.

Dale continued helping on the farm and working for the City of Kingsley. He retired from the city in 1985.

Dale was a retired member of the Kingsley Fire Department, and he was a member of American Legion Nash Post #140 and the Kingsley United Methodist Church.

Dale is survived by a daughter, Diane (Mike) Mathison; a son, William (Kim) McCune; a daughter-in-law, Karen McCune; five grandchildren: Brandon (Jen) McCune, Angie McCune, Missy (Randy) Curtis, Matt (Breon) Mathison and Jess McCune; five great-grandchildren: Jack, Danny, Jenna, Dylan and Kalel McCune; two step-grandchildren, Evelyn and Vivian; a sister, Evelyn Stahl; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie, in 2014; a son, Danny, in 2010; his parents; and two sisters, Erma (Frank) Moore and Ethel (Walter) Hamm.

Memorials may be directed to the Kingsley Fire Department.