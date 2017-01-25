David Pearson

David Charles Pearson, 70, of Bronson, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at a Sioux City hospital.

There will be a gathering to celebrate his life 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 28 at the Community Center in downtown Bronson. Per his wishes, the body will be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City (4125 Orleans Ave.)

David was born on Oct. 11, 1945, in Salix, Iowa, to parents Elmer and Rose (Bertrand) Pearson. He spent most of his life in Bronson. He attended primary school in Bronson, and graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1965, and retired as MSgt. from the Iowa Air National Guard, 185th Air Refueling Wing, in 2001.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, keeping the town clean, and monitoring the speed of people driving by (for neighborhood kids’ safety). And he could fix almost anything.

Survivors include his children, Matthew (Wendy) Pearson of Liberty, Mo., Jeffrey (Angela) Pearson of Lincoln, Neb., and Michelle Pearson of Lincoln; brothers, Lou (Verla) of Bronson, and Mike (Karen) of Lawton, Iowa; sisters, Patricia (Larry) Smith of Sioux City, Becky Pearson of Bronson, and Julie (Randy) Benson of Sioux City; grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Bennett, Maximillian, Spencer, Hannah, and Claire; many nieces and nephews; and his good friends in the Bronson community.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephews, Todd Pearson, Randy Smith, and Tony Smith.