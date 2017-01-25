Lee Beyer, 94, died in Colorado Springs, Colorado on January 7, 2017 following a brief illness.

At Lee’s request, there was no service. Her family suggests contributions in her name to the Southern Poverty Law Center — 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. Lee generously supported this organization, which is dedicated to overcoming racial and social injustice.

Lee was born in Moville, Iowa to Robert Foster and Grace Thomson Malcom. She married A.E. “Tony” Beyer in May 1943. He was a native of Holstein, Iowa.

Lee grew up in Moville and graduated from high school there. Beginning in 1945, Lee and her family lived in Rapid City (South Dakota), Merritt Island (Florida), and Colorado Springs, where they moved in 1965.

Lee enjoyed travel with her family, antiques, and Air Force Academy football. She was also an avid reader.

For many years, Lee was active in Colorado Questers, an antiques and restoration research and study group.

Lee was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Linda; and her four siblings: Dean Malcom, Jay Malcom, Jean Malcom Scott, and June Malcom.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Beyer, and numerous nieces and nephews.