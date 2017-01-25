Leo Willard Fish, formerly of Bronson, departed this life Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Maranatha Village in Springfield, Missouri.

Services were held on January 14 at Maranatha Village Chapel in Springfield, where the Rev. Terry Watkins officiated. Burial was in Greenlawn North Cemetery.

Leo Fish was born on Aug. 9, 1922, in Saskatchewan, Canada, to Willard and Rose (Oehlerking) Fish. Leo attended Bronson High School, and he played on the basketball team there.

He married Margaret Louise Amick in Ponca, Nebraska on January 3, 1942. The couple had four children. He was devoted to his wife of 75 years.

He was a representative for the agricultural firms of Caterpillar and Harvestore. Subsequently, he developed Silopress International, an agricultural business. His great passion was always farming.

He enjoyed playing basketball and many spectator sports, especially those in which his children and grandchildren were participating. In later years, his great joy was sitting in the presence of his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret; his son, Jerry (Edie) Fish of Kansas City, MO.; his daughters: Deanna (Steve) Olson of Springfield; Joy (Chuck) Robbins of Hollister, MO; and Jeanene Hunter of Hollister; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Evelyn Baker; a daughter-in-law, Fran Fish; and a granddaughter, Heather Olson.

Memorials may be directed to Integrity Hospice, 2960 Eastgate Avenue, Springfield, MO 65803.