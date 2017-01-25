Raymond Timan

Raymond V. Timan, 80, of Pocahontas, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017, at the Pocahontas Community Hospital in Pocahontas, Iowa.

Ray was born on the family farm near Pomeroy on January 13, 1937 to Raymond L. and Georgia (Woods) Timan.

Ray attended Colfax #5 through the 8th grade and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1955. Following high school, he attended Iowa State College (now ISU) graduating in 1960. He spent the next two years in the US Army and served in the US Army Reserve until 1968. Following his discharge from active duty in 1962, he began farming the family farm retiring in 2004.

On August 3, 1969 Ray married Judy Speke at the Moville United Methodist Church. Two children were born to this union. Ray and Judy moved into Pocahontas in the fall of 2010.

Ray was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church at Wesley UMC in Pomeroy, Our Savior UMC in Manson/Pomeroy and Hope UMC in Pocahontas serving on administrative councils and various committees including delegate to Annual Conference at all three churches. For eight years after Judy retired, they were Volunteers in Mission at various locations in the United States.

Ray was a past member of the Pomeroy Lions Club, Colfax Township Clerk 1969-2010, board member of the Pomeroy Coop Grain Co. 1971-1980 serving 4 years as chairman, Pomeroy Rural Fire Association, and County Farm Service Agency Committee member. He was a Meals on Wheels volunteer and enjoyed singing in the Pocahontas Community Chorus.

Ray and Judy enjoyed traveling and last winter he was able to check off his 50th state. Weddings were an excuse to travel across the US and to Scotland. Ray also enjoyed bicycle trails and exploring back roads on his motorcycle.

Ray is survived by his wife Judy; children, Sara (Aaron) Rudquist of Crystal, MN and Robert of La Crosse, WI; grandchildren Zachary and Abigail; brothers, Don of Waianae, HI and Wayne of Colorado Springs, CO; sisters, June (Stan) Hanson of Tempe, AZ and Jean Timan of Ames, IA; sisters-in-law, Mary (Ron) Ferdig of Omaha, NE and Margaret (Jerrold) Davison of Austin, TX; uncle, Carl Woods of Corpus Christi, TX; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Paul, and a sister in infancy.