Second Lieutenant Adam Larson

Second Lieutenant Adam B. Larson, 28, of Kingsley, formerly of Chamberlain, South Dakota, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 16, 2017 while training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Marcus, Iowa, with Rev. Don Meyer officiating. Military rites were conducted at the church. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Adam was born May 14, 1988 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Aaron and Sheryl (Schultz) Larson. The family moved to Chamberlain, South Dakota when he was a young child. While at Chamberlain High School, Adam was active in drama, vocal, and instrumental music. He also loved rock climbing, adventuring, traveling, and reading.

Adam attended USD, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater. There, he met his future wife, Ashley Christine Harvey. They were married on October 8, 2011. They were blessed with a son, Allen, on November 1, 2013.

Also in 2011, Adam enlisted in the Army and became a member of the Airborne. He was stationed in Vicenza, Italy, and did one tour in Afghanistan. On their return from Italy, they settled in the Remsen/Kingsley area. In 2014, Adam joined the Iowa National Guard, and he was commissioned as an officer in 2016.

Adam B. Larson is survived by his wife, Ashley and son, Allen (Kingsley, IA); his mother Sheryl Larson (Chamberlain, SD); a sister Audra Larson (Lincoln, NE); his grandfather, Dwight Schultz (Cedar Park, TX); his uncle, Jeffrey Schultz and wife Preyachat (Cedar Park, TX); his father-in-law, Frank and Lynette Harvey (Remsen, IA); and his mother-in-law, Deb Buckman (Mitchell, SD).

He was preceded in death by his father, Aaron B. Larson; his grandparents, Arne and Jeanne Larson; and his grandmother, Ruth Von Seggern.