Donnabelle “Donna” Robinson, age 79, of Lawton, Iowa passed away on January 15, 2017 at a Sioux City hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday January 20, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moville. Interment will follow in the Banner Township cemetery at Lawton.

Visitation will held on Thursday from 4-8pm with the family present from 6-8pm and a Vigil service held at 7:00pm at Christy Smith Morningside Chapel.

Donnabelle was born on November 10, 1937 in Hastings, Nebraska the daughter of Leo and Bertha (Paskert) Eufers. She attended Bishop Heelan High School graduating with the class of 1955.

She was married to Bedford Robinson on May 21, 1960 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City.

The couple owned and operated the newspaper The Moville Record for 26 years before retiring in 2000.

Donnabelle was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Moville.

Donnabelle was a great cook and everyone enjoyed her meals. She was a master comparison shopper who always was on a hunt for a bargain.

She loved her family, and enjoyed attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events. Spending time with her family was very important to Donnabelle.

Donnabelle will always be remembered by her family which includes her husband of 56 years Bedford of Lawton. Her sons: Tom and his wife Patti of Burbank, South Dakota and Scott and his wife Stephanie of Sioux City. Her grandchildren: Chad Robinson and his wife Aspen, Bryce Robinson, Megan Robinson, Benjamin Robinson, and Carli Robinson, and her great-granddaughter, Oaklyn Belle Robinson.

She is also survived by two sisters: Shirley Martens, and Marjean Gastro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Brian Robinson and a sister Marilyn McCarthy.

The family requests that memorials in Donabelle’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.