Harriet Kossove of Santa Monica, California, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2017 at the age of 96.

She was born October 3, 1920 in Anthon and graduated from Anthon High School, before embarking on a prominent career in nutrition and food service.

Her parents, Sam and Sarah Kossove, were long time Anthon residents and operated the Boston Store for many years.

Harriet graduated from the University of Minnesota. She had a long career as food service director in San Francisco and Santa Monica-Malibu school districts.

She served her country from 1943-1946 as First Lieutenant in the Army Medical Corps, stationed at an Army hospital in England.

She is survived by her sister Joy Bratter and brother-in-law, Gerald; a niece, Cathy Bratter; nephews James and Steven Bratter; a great-nephew, Alexander Bratter; great-nieces Lindsay and Hayley Goldstein and Maggie Manelis (Leor); and great-great-nieces Noa and Shira Manelis.