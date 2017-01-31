John St. Peter, 84, of Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017, at a local nursing home.

Memorial services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 at Trimble Methodist Church.

John was born on October 22, 1932, in Moville, Iowa, to Cecil and Elsie (Dockweiler) St. Peter. He graduated from Moville High School, and he was drafted into the U.S. Army on his 18th birthday.

John was a jack of all trades, working several different jobs throughout his lifetime. John had started S&S Construction with a friend. He worked as a contractor for many years, retiring last year.

He was united in marriage Evelyn Larson on May 18, 1991 in Sioux City. They traveled to the east coast and Arizona every winter.

John enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and volunteering for the Red Cross. He was a member of Trimble Methodist Church and the American Legion.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Evelyn of Sioux City; his children, Janet of Great Falls, Montana; Danny (Laura) of Waldorf, Maryland; Randall (Julie) of Great Falls; Rick (Mary) of Kalispell, Montana; Chris (Leisa) of Wichita, Kansas; Andy (Susan) of Portland, Oregon; Trudy of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Bev (Doug) of Sierra Vista; and Nancy (Dave) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gabe; two brothers; and a sister.

Memorials may be made in John’s honor to Trimble Methodist Church or Habitat for Humanity.