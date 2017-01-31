Robert “Bob” Rogers

Robert I. Rogers, 88, of Moville, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Bickford Cottage Assisted Living in Sioux City.

Memorial services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 3, with a Masonic service, at the Morningside Chapel of Christy-Smith Funeral Home in Sioux City. Visitation will be Friday, February 3 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the same location.

Bob was born on November 22, 1928, in Sioux City, to Dr. Stanley and Viola (Ritchie) Rogers. He graduated from East High School. He graduated from Morningside College in 1953, and he received his Master’s from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion in 1972.

He was united in marriage to Patricia McGuire on October 25, 1952 in Sioux City. They moved to Omaha for seven years in 1953; then to Dewitt, Iowa from 1960 to 1963; and finally to Moville in 1963.

Bob was a member of the United States Marine Corps, serving in World War II and the Korean War.

Bob was a salesman for 12 years before becoming a teacher. He taught at Woodbury Central in Moville. He retired from the Sioux City Public Schools in June 1990 after 27 years.

He was a member of Trial Lodge 532 in Moville, a former member of the Moville City Council and a past mayor. He was also a member of ISEA, NEA and SCEA.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at their lake home in Okoboji.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Pat Rogers of Moville; his sons, Robert (Terri) of Vista, California; James (Sherry) of Gretna, Nebraska; Patrick (Sandy) of Moville; and Michael (Lisa) of Evergreen, Colorado; a daughter, Cynthia (Mark) Lloyd of Moville; 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and brothers-in law, Doris (Earl) Pearson and Phyllis (Irvin) Joy; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.