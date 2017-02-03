Kingsley-Pierson election correction

CORRECTION:

The Kingsley-Pierson election on the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL), that will be held on February 7, does not concern a bond issue as was printed in this week’s edition.

The election is a vote on the continuation of the PPEL that was past in September of 2006. The levy must be voted on every ten years, and if passed would continue another ten years.

The district typically uses the money produced by this bond issue to purchase equipment — such as computers, non-instructional software, furniture, vans and buses. The funds are also used for facility and grounds improvements and repairs.

Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at the Kingsley Community Center.