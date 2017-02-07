Arlene Lage

Arlene M. Lage, 93, of Kingsley, died Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Kingsley Speciality Care Center in Kingsley.

Funeral service were held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at First Lutheran Church with Rev. Duane Miesner officiating. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.rohdefh.com.

Arlene Mae Wilson Lage was born November 29, 1923 in rural Pierson, Iowa, the daughter of John C. and Edna Mae (Albert) Hopp. She grew up in the Pierson area.

Arlene married Paul Wilson December 21, 1940. After their marriage, they lived in Kingsley, Iowa, where they raised their family. Arlene worked at the Kingsley Nursing as a CNA until her retirement at age 70.

Her husband, Paul, passed away September 13, 1985, after which Arlene continued to work and live in Kingsley. On February 21, 1988, she married Joe Lage. After their marriage, they lived in Kingsley until he passed away in 2001.

Arlene was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, and she was a volunteer for church circles.

She loved playing bingo and playing cards, and she loved her flowers and plants. She also enjoyed baking, and she especially loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include three daughters: Cleone (Harvey) Beardshear of Prattville, Alabama; Jeannette (Dennis) Still of Cushing, Iowa; and Colette (Kevin) Nebola of Ankeny, Iowa; three sons: Duane (Denise) Wilson of Kingsley, Iowa; Dale (Vickie) Wilson of Correctionville, Iowa; and Dean Wilson of Kingsley, Iowa; three step-sons: Larry (Jeanette) Lage of Whiting, Iowa; Mike Lage of Grand Forks, North Dakota; and Bill Lage of Pecatello, Idaho; a step-daughter, Maureen (Kenny) Timblin of Sioux City, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Paul Wilson and Joe Lage; her daughter, Pauline Mesenbrink; a grandson, Lane Wilson, a step-son, Jim Lage; a brother, Elvin Hopp; and a nephew, Eddie Hopp.