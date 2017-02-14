George Lohse

George A. Lohse, 92, of Hartington, Nebraska, formerly of Wynot, died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Home in Sioux City. Burial was in Arlington Township Cemetery at Moville, Iowa.

George was born February 1, 1925 to Jasper and Alice (Beanbloasom) Lohse in Woodbury County, Iowa. George graduated from high school and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

He was united in marriage with Darlene Boggs on October 18, 1945. Together they made their home in Climbing Hill, Iowa until 1971.

They moved to Newcastle, Nebraska, where they lived from 1971 to 1985. Darlene preceded him in death on January 25, 1984.

George moved to Howard, South Dakota and then to Wynot, Nebraska in 2003. George was a 4-H leader and a member of the Newcastle Saddle Club.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children: Kathie McSparran of Belen, New Mexico; Randy (Jean) Lohse of Wyola, Montana; Ken (Michelle) Lohse of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Kim (Stan) Wieseler of Obert, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Barto of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene; two sisters, Wanda and Mary; a son-in-law, George; and a brother, Harold “Hap.”