Herman “Hank” Schink

Herman “Hank” C. Schink, 89, of Mapleton, formerly of Oto, died February 12, 2017, at Maple Heights Nursing Home.

Cremation rites will be accorded and memorial services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Holly Springs Bible Fellowship rural Holly Springs with Pastor Jim Thomas officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Herman Carl Schink was born April 8, 1927 near Climbing Hill, Iowa, the son of Peter and Irene (Bolte) Schink.

He married Mary Ann Green January 17, 1948. The couple traveled all over the world while Herman was serving in the United States Air Force. He retired after 30 years of service in 1973.

Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Herman received several technical degrees from junior college. He also raced and repaired sports cars, gardened and enjoyed collecting antiques, fishing and boating.

He was the mayor of Oto, Iowa for over 10 years.

Mary Ann died February 26, 2005. Herman later met and married Gloria Jolliff and they enjoyed traveling and dancing. They were married eight years before she died in 2014.

Survivors include two sons, Gene and his wife Judy and Gregg and his wife Kathy; a daughter, Michelle O’Connell and her significant other, Jim Willits; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers.