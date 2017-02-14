Melissa Simmons

Melissa A. Simmons, 35, of Moville, Iowa, formerly of Danbury, Iowa, passed away Monday, February 6, 2017 at the University of Iowa Hospital of Iowa City, Iowa, with her family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Danbury, Iowa. Father Dan Greving officiated, with interment following in the Liston Township Cemetery of Danbury, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com

Melissa Ann Simmons was born on April 8, 1981 to Scott and Shari Simmons at the Onawa Hospital of Onawa, Iowa. She graduated from Maple Valley High School with the class of 2000.

Melissa continued her education at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, Iowa, where she enrolled in the Early Childhood Program. She later went back and enrolled into the Vet Technician Program, graduating in the summer of 2016.

She was employed at the Dollar General Store in Moville, Iowa. She also volunteered her time to the Humane Society in Sioux City, Iowa when needed.

She loved spending time with her family — especially with her niece, Elise and her nephew, Liam. They were everything to her. She also loved spending time with her friends.

Those left to cherish her memories are her devoted parents, Scott and Shari Simmons of Danbury, Iowa; her brothers, Ricky of Danbury, Iowa and Allen of Moville, Iowa; her niece Elise and nephew Liam Simmons; her grandparents, Tom and Edna Phillips of Ida Grove, Iowa and Leona Simmons of Danbury, Iowa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Melissa was preceded in death by her grandpa, Carl Simmons, and her cousins Michael Moser and Austin Krager.