Jack Wiggs

Jack H. Wiggs 95, Springville, California, passed away on Friday February 17, 2017.

Interment for Jack and Vivian Wiggs will be held at a later date at the Arlington Cemetery Moville, Iowa.

Jack was born in Sioux City, Iowa on August 22, 1921. As a child, from the ages of 4-16, he lived on and off with Chris Mortenson in Lawton, Iowa.

He was a long-time resident of the Moville and Lawton area, and he had a farm in the Windy Hill area.

In 1938, he married the love of his life, Vivian Ione Boggs. They were married over 68 years before her passing in 2007. Vivian was the daughter of Roy and Lola Boggs and a sister to Leroy Boggs.

Jack and Vivian’s passion for dancing took them to the senior dances for many years. At the dances, Jack also loved to play a few songs on his harmonica accompanied by the band.

They are survived by two sons — Jackie Wiggs of Elba, Idaho and Tom Wiggs of Springville, California — along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They will be missed but never forgotten.