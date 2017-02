UPDATED: The time and place for Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto’s boys district basketball final have changed. The game will still be played Thursday night, February 23. However, the start time has changed to 5:30 p.m., and the location has moved to Westwood School in Sloan.

Also, the date for MV/A-O’s Parade of Bands has changed to March 2 at 7 p.m.