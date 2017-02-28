Photos of the Week — 10″ Snowstorm on February 23 & 24

What a difference a few days make. Last week’s Photo of the Week showed several folks golfing in short sleeves…in 70-degree weather…on February 16! And the following Tuesday and Wednesday (Feb. 21 and 22) saw record-breaking highs in the 70’s. But just a day and a half later, that Thursday night (Feb. 23) the snow began to fly — and it continued all through the next day (Feb. 24), resulting in a 10″ blizzard.

