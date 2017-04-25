Nancy Stieneke

Nancy P. Stieneke, 56, of Quimby, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday morning, April 17, 2017.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee, Iowa. Father Daniel Guenther officiated. Burial was in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Cherokee, Iowa.

Nancy was born on May 28, 1960 at Omaha, Nebraska to John & Margaret (Meeker) Kinsella Sr.

She graduated from South High School in Omaha. She had worked for Douglas County Corrections in Omaha for several years.

Nancy was married to William Stieneke on May 14, 1988 at Gretna, Nebraska. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband William Stieneke of Quimby, Iowa; her children: Andy Sird of Quimby, Iowa; Sonny Sird of Washta, Iowa and significant other Olivia Nicolaisen; David Stieneke of Quimby, Iowa and special friend Cassidy Sanow; Ellen Stieneke of Sioux City, Iowa; four grandchildren: Angelina and Kiaya Stieneke, Kyle Sird, and Shaelynn Furgason; her brothers: Dan (Barb) Kinsella of Omaha, Nebraska; Joe (Teri) Kinsella of Omaha, Nebraska; Bob (Diane) Kinsella of Logan, Iowa; Marty (Karen) Kinsella of Omaha, Nebraska; her sisters: Colleen Bratetic of Logan, Iowa; Sue (John) Butler of Bellevue, Nebraska; Becky (Dan) Junior of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Mary Hubbard of Omaha, Nebraska; Kathy (Roger) Peterson of Magnolia, Iowa; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Greg Geerdes of Marcus, Iowa; David (Cindy) Stieneke of Aurelia, Iowa; Karen (Kevin) Wulf of Holstein, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: Joe Swendroski of Omaha, Nebraska; Amber & Krystal Furgason of Quimby, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Kinsella, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dale and Wilma Stieneke; a daughter, Diane Stieneke, brother, John Kinsella; a sister, Theresa Kinsella, a sister-in-law, Gloria Geerdes; and a nephew, John Kinsella III.