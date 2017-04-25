Robert Davis

Robert Lee Davis, 92, of Moville, Iowa died peacefully Sunday, April 9, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Moville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 28, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church.

Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff (400 4th Street).

Robert Lee Davis was born July 2, 1924 in Anthon, Iowa, the son of Lee and Carrie (Kissinger) Davis. He graduated from Moville High School.

Bob married Darlene Bleil November 23, 1944 at Moville United Methodist Church. Over the years, Bob farmed and fed cattle. He started Davy’s Feed Store in the late 50’s.

Bob was a member of Moville United Methodist Church. He was an organizing member of the Iowa High School Rodeo Board, member and Past Worshipful Master of Trail Lodge 532.

He was an avid horse lover, participated in calf roping at rodeos and was very involved with all of his children’s activities.

Davy enjoyed golf and was a past President of the Meadows Golf Course. Davy and Dar enjoyed traveling to many two-ball golf tournaments with several local couples.

Along with his sons, Rob and Craig, Davy made many memorable trips out west to purchase and ship feeder cattle to the Davis Livestock feedlot. Davy also enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

Davy was a special father to his children: Rob, Craig, Cathy, and Connie. It did not matter if it was baseball, softball, or rodeo; he mentored and coached them to be the best they could be. At the end of the day, he did what he did best and that was to be “Dad.” He continued to carry these traditions on as “Granddad” to his numerous grandchildren.

Bob and Darlene have enjoyed winters in Leisure World in Mesa, Arizona since 1991. There, they developed many special and lasting friends.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Davis of Moville, IA; two sons, Robert (Julie) Davis of Moville and James Craig (Debbi) Davis of Moville; one daughter, Cathy Lynne (Terry) Lobdell of Glendive, MT; son-in-law Les Balcer of Glendive, MT; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Connie Balcer; his parents; a brother, Keith Davis; and two sisters, Elaine Zitzlsperger and Verla Hanneman.