Sarah Zirbel, 45, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church in Lawton, Iowa. Christy-Smith Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Sarah was born on January 31, 1972 in Des Moines, Iowa to Galen and Donna (Toigo) Bennett. She graduated high school and graduated college with her bachelor’s degree in English.

Sarah worked various jobs in Sioux City.

Those left to honor her memory include her parents and four children.

Memorials may be made to the family.