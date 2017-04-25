Thomas Pokett

Thomas D. Pokett, formerly of Bronson, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 at Touchstone Care Facility after a long illness.

Waterbury Funeral Home was in charge of his cremation. As per his wishes, no services are planned. His siblings are planning a celebration of his life at a later date.

Tom was born on September 16, 1957 in Sioux City, Iowa to Duane and Ruth Pokett.

He attended Lawton-Bronson School. His passion in school was wrestling, at which he really excelled.

In his spare time, he could be found fishing with his best friend, Joe (Jose) Albers.

Tom was a hard worker, usually holding down two jobs at a time. At the time of his death, he was employed at Lechner Lumber.

On June 26, 1982, he married Julie Pedersen in Emerson, Nebraska. They later divorced.

Tom loved Garfield, crossword puzzles, and putting puzzles together.

We would like to gave a very special thank-you to Tom’s land lady, Sandy Hansen, and Lechner Lumber for everything they did for our brother the last months of his life.

Left to cherish his memories are his siblings: Theresa and Steve Hansen, Diane Kibbe, Marcia and Jack Foster, Tim and Jen Pokett and Jerry; and also his two beloved dogs.

He was preceded in death by his dad and mom; his sisters, Sandy and Rhonda; and his grandparents.