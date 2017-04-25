Wilma Moore

Wilma Pearl Moore, 87, of Sioux City, formerly of Lawton, died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at a Sioux City nursing home.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 24 at Bethel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Ralph Shorey officiating. Burial followed in Banner Township in Lawton, Iowa. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Wilma was born May 13, 1929, in Anthon, Iowa, to Robert and Minnie (Austin) Sands. She attended Anthon Schools.

She married Richard L. Moore on March 10, 1946. The couple farmed in the Washta, Akron and Lawton areas. They owned Bronson Lumber and Feed for 26 years and then retired to Lawton in 1992.

Richard passed away on July 1, 2013. Later, Wilma moved to Sioux City.

She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Lawton. Wilma loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Helen McLarnan of Bothell, Wash. and Shirley (Buster) Miller of Sioux City; a son, Rick (Marcia) Moore of McCook Lake, S.D.; seven grandchildren: Christi Fortier, Jennifer Sutherland, Kelli Larson, Jessica Blackhawk, Teresa Doran, Casey Moore and Sarah Gilster; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Lawrence Sands of Sioux City; and a sister, Irene Vondrak of Hinton, Iowa.

She was preceded by death by her parents; her husband, Richard; an infant daughter, Carol; and three brothers: Mark, Ernest and Alvin.