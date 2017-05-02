Darlene Niles (formerly Darlene Funk)

Darlene L. Niles, 91, of Sioux City — the former Darlene Funk of Moville — passed into eternity on April 24 at Bickford Cottage in Sioux City, following four years of declining health.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church in Moville at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2017 with Very Reverend Bradley C. Pelzel officiating. Burial followed at Arlington Township Cemetery.

A long-time resident of Moville, Darlene was born March 1, 1926 to George and Bernice (Bornholtz) Junck in rural Hinton.

Darlene grew up on a farm outside of Sioux City, and the family moved to Moville during the crop failures in the dust bowl years. She attended Moville Public School, where she organized and played girls softball during high school.

Darlene graduated in 1942 from Moville High School and began her career in banking at the Lawton Savings and Loan.

Darlene married Winfred Funk in the fall of 1946 and they began their family in the baby boom years following World War II.

Darlene continued to work in banking while raising five children. She rose to the position of Vice President of the First Trust & Savings Bank in Moville, retiring in 1992 after 50 years in banking.

Winfred passed away in 1985 after 39 years of marriage. Darlene represented Siouxland on the televised “Big Bowl” playing the top women bowler from Sioux Falls.

Darlene was a member of Chamber of Commerce in Moville. She was a Brownie Scout Leader and a Cub Scout Den Mother for Boy Scouts of America. She was also involved in two committees for the Moville Centennial.

In the fall of 1991 Darlene married Paul Niles of Sioux City. They lived in Moville for 20 years, where together they enjoyed golfing (35 Iowa courses and courses in three other states), playing cards (500), dancing, puzzles, softball, watching Creighton Blue Jays basketball, played piano and guitar, delivering Meals on Wheels, and attending numerous sporting events featuring talented grand-children.

Both lovingly accepted the challenges of blending two families of now ten adult children, 13 grandchildren, 17 step-grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 35 step-great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

As their health and Darlene’s memory began to fail, the couple moved to Bickford Cottage Assisted Living in Sioux City, where they lived for the past three years.

The family would like to thank nurses with Hospice of Siouxland and the staff at Bickford Cottage Assisted Living for all the love and care given to Darlene.

Darlene is survived by her husband Paul; her five children: Steve (Twila) Funk, Greg (Connie) Funk, Jan (Del) Seay, Ellen (Dr. Terry) Mitchell, and Timm (Jean) Funk; and her husband Paul’s five children: Nadine (Wally) Schlienz, Gary (DeDe) Niles, Phil (Lou Reif) Niles, Mary (Jim) Shook, Rick (Renee) Niles.

She is preceded in death by her first husband; Winfred, a brother; Harry Junk, and two sisters in-law, Gladys Niles and Judy Welte.