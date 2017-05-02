Duane Anderson, age 85, of Correctionville, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Correctionville.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with the Rev. Marvin D. Siems officiating.

Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Mumford-Moon Post #79 and the Sioux Valley V.F.W. Post #1750 of Correctionville.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville.