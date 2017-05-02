Leila Wingert

Leila Mae Wingert, 95, of Bronson passed away on April 25, 2017 at her son Larry’s home in Lawton, Iowa, surrounded by family.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1 at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Home, with Deacon Fred Karpuk officiating. Interment was in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Leila was born on Nov. 3, 1921, in Oto, Iowa, the daughter of John and Esther (Hjort) Turman. She graduated from Smithland (Iowa) High School in 1938.

Leila married William Wingert on Aug. 6, 1942, in Ponca, Nebraska.

Leila’s primary passion was being a farm wife and mother. She instilled a deep love of the land and animals in all of her four sons.

They made their home in the Bronson area. Bill died on November 24, 2010.

Leila enjoyed flowers, reading gossip tabloids and romance novels, and all animals — especially her rescue dog, Milo.

Survivors include three sons: Duane, and Dwight and Cathie, all of Bronson; and Larry and Linda of Lawton; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Wingert of Moville, Iowa; 13 grandchildren: Michelle Kelly, Dusty and Anna Wingert, Aaron and Nicole Wingert, Tony and Amy Wingert, Amy and Matt Seuntjens, Cheri Wingert, Jennie and Ron Kueny, Troy Wingert, Jay and Jill Wingert, Melissa and Scott Houston, Marcy and Justin Palsma, Molly and Kevin Nelson, and Jimmy & Jennifer Wingert; 34 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Loren Wingert; three sisters: Maureen Horn, Maryann Foster, Louise Rohmiller; and two brothers, John Turman and Charles “Bud” Turman.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Siouxland for their quick and compassionate response. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.