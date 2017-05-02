Wilma Springer

Wilma Claire (Knight) Springer died on April 23, 2017.

A private family burial service will be held at a later date.

Wilma was born December 7, 1921, in Nashua, Iowa, to Cecil Harold Knight and Mildred Mae Shannon Knight. She was educated in the Nashua schools, graduating in 1939.

She was united in marriage to Giles Springer on October 29, 1941, in Nashua, Iowa.

She was employed by the United States Postal Service prior to her retirement.

Surviving Wilma are her four children: Vivian and Earl Fey of Iowa Falls, Iowa; Marj Flemming of Chattanooga; Giles “Bill” and Barbara Springer of Des Moines, Iowa; and Gerald and Clara Springer of Henderson, Nevada; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Giles Springer; her son-in-law, Leland Bohl; and her great-grandson, Tyler Douglas Davies.