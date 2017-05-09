Duane Anderson, age 85, of Correctionville, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Correctionville.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with the Rev. Marvin D. Siems officiating. Burial was at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Mumford-Moon Post #79 and the Sioux Valley V.F.W. Post #1750 of Correctionville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Raymond Duane Anderson was born July 28, 1931 to Ray and Pearl (Monk) Anderson on a farm south of Correctionville, Iowa. He attended country school through 8th grade, then graduated from Correctionville High School in 1950. Upon graduation he served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955.

Duane was united in marriage to Joann Earnest on November 6, 1955. To this union two daughters were born, Deanna and Julie. They raised their family in Alta, Iowa, then moved back to Correctionville after retirement.

He had several different occupations during his lifetime, construction, farming, insurance adjustor and worked as an accountant at J. I. Case until retirement. He was an active member of the Correctionville VFW and the Iron Worker’s Union. Duane enjoyed playing cards, reading, watching western movies, doing construction projects and spending time with his family and friends.

Duane is survived by his wife, Joann of Correctionville, Iowa; daughters, Deanna (Dennis) Berry of Lake View, Iowa and Julie Anderson of Correctionville, Iowa; grandchildren, Shelly (Jade) Pospeshil of Johnston, Iowa and Nick (Corinn) Berry of Ames, Iowa; and great-grandchildren, Mason and Maddison Pospeshil and Collins and Colton Berry. He is also survived by sister, Lois Wright; brother-in-law, Elmer (Patty) Earnest; sister-in-law, Jeanette (Jerry) Evans; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gene Anderson; nephew, Ray Anderson; niece Kari Earnest; parents-in-law, Raymond and Blanche (Christopherson) Earnest; and sister-in-law Geraldine (Earnest) Fitch.